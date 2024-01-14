Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs

Access Health CT, Connecticut’s official health insurance marketplace, is spearheading statewide enrollment fairs to aid residents in choosing suitable health plans ahead of the looming January 15 deadline. A recent event unfolded at The Hector Figueroa Labor Center in Hartford, where a cadre of enrollment specialists and health experts offered educational support and guidance to attendees.

Free Health Screenings and Comprehensive Support

In a display of commitment to public health, the event added value by including free cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, facilitated by Hartford HealthCare. More than just helping residents navigate the intricacies of health insurance, Access Health CT is taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of Connecticut’s inhabitants.

Extending a Helping Hand to Undocumented Families

The initiative goes a step further by reaching out to undocumented families. By offering year-round enrollment opportunities for programs like Husky and Covered Connecticut, Access Health CT is ensuring that healthcare is inclusive and accessible to all, irrespective of immigration status.

Advocacy for Expanded Health Coverage

Make the Road CT, an organization with a focus on improving the health of Connecticut’s immigrant population, is advocating for the expansion of the Husky program. Their goal aligns with that of Access Health CT: securing comprehensive health coverage for all residents, regardless of their immigration status.