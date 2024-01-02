Academic’s Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies

In a tragic turn of events, Dr. Kimberly Liu, an esteemed teaching fellow at Durham University and Harvard Law School graduate, lost her life to an overdose of prescription-only drugs. The lethal concoction, culled from unregulated online websites, marks the end of Liu’s four-year-long battle with addiction.

An Addiction Born in Shadow

Liu, 40, had developed a serious addiction to sleeping pills and painkillers, some prescribed by her GP, others procured illicitly via the internet. The inquest into her death revealed a harrowing journey down the rabbit hole of dependency, fuelled by the unchecked availability of prescription drugs on these unregulated platforms.

A Silent Threat: Unregulated Online Pharmacies

Assistant Coroner Ian Potter, presiding over the case, has flagged the dangers of these unregulated websites to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer in his Prevention of Future Deaths report. Potter underscored the alarmingly easy access to drugs on these platforms, which operate with minimal supervision and prey on vulnerable individuals like Liu.

Potter’s report paints a grim picture of these websites as potential facilitators of dangerous drug addictions and potential aids for suicide attempts. He has called for urgent regulatory measures to curtail access to them.

A Life Cut Short

Liu’s life came to a tragic end when her husband found her unresponsive at their London home. She was pronounced dead from mixed drug toxicity, and her death was officially recorded as drug-related by the coroner. Liu’s untimely demise has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from the academic community, especially from University College London (UCL), where she was fondly remembered as a caring and intelligent individual.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer faces an impending deadline of February 15 to respond to the coroner’s concerns and initiate action against these perilous online platforms.