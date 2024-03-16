ABUAD Hospital Appeals for Tax Exemption on Medical Supplies Amid Rising Costs

The management of Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (ABUAD MSH), in a bid to mitigate the burgeoning costs of medical supplies in Nigeria, has made a plea to the Federal Government for import duty exemptions. This appeal was made public during a press conference in Ado Ekiti, marking the institution's sixth anniversary, highlighting the struggle health facilities face in procuring essential medical equipment and drugs.

Addressing the Economic Burden

The Chief Medical Director of ABUAD MSH, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, pointed out the financial hurdles the healthcare sector is grappling with, especially concerning the acquisition of imported medical supplies. With the pricing of these supplies heavily influenced by foreign exchange rates, the imposed customs duties further escalate the costs, making essential healthcare services and products nearly unattainable for a significant portion of the Nigerian populace. Dr. Ogundipe emphasized, "Most of the equipment we use here are dollar-based, meaning that they were imported and when they arrive in Nigeria, we have to pay customs duty. This has made the cost of medicare prohibitive."

Campaign for Government Intervention

In the light of these challenges, ABUAD MSH is championing a campaign urging the Federal Government to grant tax exemptions for medical equipment imports. The objective is to alleviate the financial strain on health facilities and, by extension, reduce the cost burden on patients requiring medical care. The hospital's administration believes that such policy adjustments could significantly lower healthcare costs, making it more accessible to the broader Nigerian community. The call for support extends to the media, with the hospital urging press members to amplify this plea to the government.

Mental Health Summit as a Response to Economic Hardship

Furthermore, Dr. Ogundipe shed light on the adverse effects of Nigeria's economic challenges on mental health, citing the recent hardship stemming from the removal of fuel subsidies as a contributing factor. To combat the rising incidence of mental health issues, ABUAD MSH hosted a two-day Mental Health Summit. This initiative underscores the hospital's commitment not only to addressing physical health needs but also to providing crucial support for mental well-being amid these trying times.

As ABUAD MSH continues to advocate for policy changes that favor the healthcare sector, the broader implications of such efforts could herald a new dawn for medical services in Nigeria. By reducing the economic barriers to healthcare access, the nation can make significant strides toward improving the overall health and well-being of its citizens.