Abortion: The Leading Cause of Death Worldwide in 2022

As we ushered in a new year, the grim statistics of 2022 came to light, painting a stark picture globally. Abortion emerged as the leading cause of death worldwide, with over 73 million abortions reported, a number that far outstrips deaths from other causes including cancer, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents, and suicide, according to data compiled by Worldometers.

Abortion: A Global and National Predicament

The annual rate of induced abortions, corroborated by the World Health Organization, remains alarmingly high. The situation in the United States is equally disconcerting, with nearly 30% of pregnancies being unintended, leading to a daily abortion count ranging from 1,500 to 2,500. The Guttmacher Institute reported 930,160 abortions in the US for 2020, with a rate of 14.4 per 1,000 women. This marked abortion as the leading cause of death in the country, a title it has held since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which has resulted in an estimated 65 million unborn babies being aborted.

Pro-Life Advocates: A Voice for the Unborn

These numbers have mobilized pro-life advocates across the nation who campaign vigorously for the rights of the unborn. Each year, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade is marked by the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Each abortion is seen by these advocates as the end of a unique human life, complete with its own DNA and characteristics, often with a heartbeat at the time of the procedure.

Other Global Health Concerns

While the abortion statistics are staggering, other health concerns have also left a significant impact. Cancer claimed around 10 million lives in 2020, making it the leading global cause of death after abortion. This has led to an increased focus on preventive measures, such as cancer vaccines, which held the largest revenue share in 2022. The global cancer vaccine market demonstrated a robust USD 7.31 Billion in 2022 with expectations of a substantial CAGR of 10.9 throughout the forecast period. Companies like Amazon have initiated cancer vaccine clinical trials, hoping to develop personalized vaccines for breast cancer and melanoma.

In the realm of cardiovascular diseases, which account for approximately 17.9 million deaths annually, innovative solutions like non-invasive retinal imaging are being developed. Remidio, an Indian company, is developing a portable handheld, smartphone-based device that can help predict cardiovascular and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

As we step into 2024, these alarming statistics emphasize the need for continued advancements in healthcare and a re-evaluation of our ethical and moral stances on issues such as abortion.