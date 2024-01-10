Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System

In the fast-paced world of medical technology, Ablative Solutions is curating a path of its own with the Peregrine system—a unique catheter for renal denervation (RDN) treatment of hypertension. Unlike its competitors, the Peregrine system employs alcohol as a neurolytic agent, thus circumventing the necessity for expensive energy equipment. These developments were shared by the company’s CEO, Kate Rumrill, who highlighted the potential advantages of being a ‘fast follower’ in the market.

A Leap into Renal Denervation with Alcohol

Employing alcohol for RDN isn’t a pathbreaking concept. However, the innovative twist lies in the Peregrine system’s proprietary catheter. Equipped with microneedles, it allows for the precise delivery of alcohol to the perivascular area around the renal arteries. It is engineered to treat vessels of 3 to 7 mm in diameter with an exact dose of 0.6 mL of alcohol—typically requiring only a single infusion per artery. A pivotal aspect to note is the system’s components are radiopaque, ensuring visibility for physicians during the procedure.

The Peregrine System: Ahead of the Pack

While competitors like Medtronic’s Symplicity Spyral RDN system use radiofrequency energy and Recor’s Paradise system employs ultrasound, the Peregrine system circumvents the need for energy application. This not only makes the system cost-effective but also simplifies the procedure.

Regulatory Approvals and Future Plans

The Peregrine system has already secured FDA 510(k) clearances and is now in pursuit of FDA new drug application (NDA) approval for hypertension treatment. With a potential product launch scheduled for 2025, the company’s pivotal trial has successfully met its primary endpoint. Ablative Solutions also plans to explore other applications of alcohol RDN in future.

As a small company with less than 50 employees, Ablative Solutions outsources manufacturing and relies on consultants to bolster its operations. According to CEO Kate Rumrill, managing third-party relationships is critical for successful outsourcing—a testament to the company’s strategic approach in navigating the medical technology market.