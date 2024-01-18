Abia State Government Announces Free One-Week Medical Mission

In a profound display of humanitarian solidarity, the Government of Abia State in Nigeria, aligned with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, has announced a free one-week medical mission scheduled for late January 2024. This initiative, bolstered by a medical team from Belgium, is set to offer a lifeline to those grappling with various medical conditions, with no charge attached to the invaluable services provided.

Free Medical Services for Abia Residents

Among the medical procedures to be performed during this mission are hernia repairs, surgeries for hydroceles, fibroma removals, and Caesarean operations. This wide range of services aims to cater to the diverse health needs of the Abia residents, enhancing their access to quality healthcare provision.

Support from Government and Communities

Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State, has urged the public to widely disseminate the news of this initiative. This call to action is intended to ensure that those eligible and in need of the free medical services can seize this opportunity. Furthermore, he appealed to individuals and communities to support the patients by providing financial assistance for transportation to and from the FMC, Umuahia.

FMC Umuahia Prepared for the Medical Mission

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Prof. Onyebuchi Azubuike, has confirmed the hospital’s readiness for the audacious medical mission. The preparations are in place to accommodate the influx of patients and ensure the smooth execution of the various medical procedures, reflecting the facility’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access in the region.

In conclusion, this medical mission, leveraging international aid, embodies a significant stride towards improving healthcare access for the residents of Abia State. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the collective commitment to humanity’s wellbeing.