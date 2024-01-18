en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Abia State Government Announces Free One-Week Medical Mission

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Abia State Government Announces Free One-Week Medical Mission

In a profound display of humanitarian solidarity, the Government of Abia State in Nigeria, aligned with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, has announced a free one-week medical mission scheduled for late January 2024. This initiative, bolstered by a medical team from Belgium, is set to offer a lifeline to those grappling with various medical conditions, with no charge attached to the invaluable services provided.

Free Medical Services for Abia Residents

Among the medical procedures to be performed during this mission are hernia repairs, surgeries for hydroceles, fibroma removals, and Caesarean operations. This wide range of services aims to cater to the diverse health needs of the Abia residents, enhancing their access to quality healthcare provision.

Support from Government and Communities

Pastor Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State, has urged the public to widely disseminate the news of this initiative. This call to action is intended to ensure that those eligible and in need of the free medical services can seize this opportunity. Furthermore, he appealed to individuals and communities to support the patients by providing financial assistance for transportation to and from the FMC, Umuahia.

FMC Umuahia Prepared for the Medical Mission

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Prof. Onyebuchi Azubuike, has confirmed the hospital’s readiness for the audacious medical mission. The preparations are in place to accommodate the influx of patients and ensure the smooth execution of the various medical procedures, reflecting the facility’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access in the region.

In conclusion, this medical mission, leveraging international aid, embodies a significant stride towards improving healthcare access for the residents of Abia State. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the collective commitment to humanity’s wellbeing.

0
Health International Relations Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
In a New Year’s reflection, Arianna Huffington, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, has shared her vision of artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for human well-being. Amidst prevailing discussions about aligning AI with human values, Huffington’s perspective adds a fresh dimension. She believes that AI can be a tool to make us more
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
JDRF Leads Charge Against T1D Kidney Complications with $9 Million Investment
9 mins ago
JDRF Leads Charge Against T1D Kidney Complications with $9 Million Investment
Thrombolex Begins RESCUE II Study for PE Treatment with BASHIR Catheter
10 mins ago
Thrombolex Begins RESCUE II Study for PE Treatment with BASHIR Catheter
NHSGGC Faces Backlash Over Withdrawal of Blood Cancer Care Service
5 mins ago
NHSGGC Faces Backlash Over Withdrawal of Blood Cancer Care Service
University of Edinburgh Withholds Virologist's Emails Amid Lab-Leak Controversy
9 mins ago
University of Edinburgh Withholds Virologist's Emails Amid Lab-Leak Controversy
Marlborough inaugurates its first 'Happy Cafe': A Step Towards Community Well-being
9 mins ago
Marlborough inaugurates its first 'Happy Cafe': A Step Towards Community Well-being
Latest Headlines
World News
House Democrats Launch Ad Campaign Branding GOP as 'Anti-Abortion Extremists'
59 seconds
House Democrats Launch Ad Campaign Branding GOP as 'Anti-Abortion Extremists'
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
1 min
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
2 mins
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
2 mins
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
4 mins
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
4 mins
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
4 mins
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
Former Mayor Cycles for Palestine: A Stand Fueled by Apartheid Memories
5 mins
Former Mayor Cycles for Palestine: A Stand Fueled by Apartheid Memories
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
5 mins
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
21 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
2 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
2 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
5 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
5 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
5 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app