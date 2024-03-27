Abia State Commits to Enhancing Care for Cerebral Palsy Children in 2024 Awareness Month

Abia State has taken a significant step towards supporting children with cerebral palsy by enhancing access to quality education and healthcare services. This commitment was made by Mr. David Anyaele, the Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on People with Disability, during a special March edition of The Straight Child Foundation's Parent Support Group, held in Umuahia to mark the 2024 Cerebral Palsy awareness month, themed 'Being All That You Can Be'.

Government and Community Mobilization

The event underscored the challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWDs) in society, highlighting the importance of community support, early detection, and intervention for children with cerebral palsy. Anyaele emphasized the government's dedication to allocating significant portions of the budget to education (20%) and health (15%), aligning with the administration's vision to prioritize the social sector. Furthermore, the initiative by Mrs. Priscilla Otti, the wife of the governor, to launch data capturing of PWDs in the state aims to ensure no one is left behind by providing accurate data for better planning and inclusion.

Breaking Barriers and Celebrating Success

The awareness event brought to light the silent issues surrounding cerebral palsy in Abia State and beyond, offering parents and children a platform to share their experiences and challenges. Highlighting success stories, such as that of Mr. Dinichukwu Olise, a medical student living with cerebral palsy, served to inspire and encourage parents to support their children in overcoming disabilities and achieving their full potential. The event also saw the distribution of gift items to children and the nomination of parent representatives into the TSCF's CP awareness campaign.

Empowering Through Awareness and Action

Dr. Peace Amaraegbulam, founder of The Straight Child Foundation, and Dr. Chidomere Roseann, a consultant pediatrician and child neurologist, both stressed the importance of raising awareness and providing support for individuals living with cerebral palsy. The GoGreen4CP campaign, encouraging the community to wear green to symbolize hope, growth, and renewal, reflects the resilience and strength of individuals living with CP. Early intervention and therapy were highlighted as crucial for improving quality of life and functional abilities among children with cerebral palsy.

Abia State's commitment to enhancing care for children with cerebral palsy marks a significant step towards building an inclusive society where every child, regardless of their disabilities, has the opportunity to be all that they can be. This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of children with cerebral palsy but also sets a precedent for the treatment and inclusion of all persons with disabilities in the region. As the community and government come together in support of this cause, the future looks brighter for children with cerebral palsy in Abia State and beyond.