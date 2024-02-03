Abbott Laboratories to Face Lawsuit Over PediaSure Grow & Gain Claims

In a turn of events that has sparked an intense debate, United States District Judge Paul Engelmayer has given the green light for a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories to proceed. The lawsuit, filed by Joanne Noriega, a grandmother from New York, accuses Abbott of falsely advertising its product, PediaSure Grow & Gain nutrition drinks, as 'clinically proven' to aid in height growth for children.

Allegations Against Abbott Laboratories

Noriega's claim stems from the observation that, despite her 8-year-old grandson regular consumption of the product, he did not grow taller. On the contrary, the child's weight increased significantly, raising concerns about obesity. This, she insists, stands in stark contrast to the company's promise of aiding in height growth.

The Legal Battle

Judge Engelmayer, in his ruling, highlighted that Noriega provided 'strong, evidence-backed reasons' to question Abbott's marketing claims. The evidence in question includes three studies that were funded by Abbott Laboratories itself. These studies, ironically, found no connection between PediaSure's intake and increased height in children. This contradiction forms the crux of the lawsuit, casting a shadow over Abbott's credibility.

Implications and Impact

The lawsuit does not just seek justice for Noriega but also for all New Yorkers who purchased PediaSure under the assumption that it would help their children grow taller. The PediaSure product falls under Abbott's pediatric nutritional segment and targets children aged 2 to 13 with the aim to help them reach a healthier weight-for-height percentile. The fallout from this lawsuit could, therefore, have a significant impact on Abbott's reputation and sales, particularly in New York. As of now, Abbott Laboratories has yet to respond to the ruling.