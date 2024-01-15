en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Abbey Choudhury: From ‘Drunken Sailor’ to a Beacon of Hope

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Abbey Choudhury: From ‘Drunken Sailor’ to a Beacon of Hope

The tale of Abbey Choudhury, a man who once grappled with alcohol, drug, and gambling addictions, underscores the power of honesty and commitment in overcoming personal demons. This Toxteth native, known by his peers as the ‘Drunken Sailor,’ took a life-altering decision in late 2018, setting himself on a path of recovery and self-improvement.

A Painful Past, A Hopeful Future

Choudhury’s tryst with addiction began in his teenage years and escalated during his early 20s. His substance abuse led him to a prison sentence for drug offences in 2005. However, a critical moment of self-realization on December 27, 2018, marked a turning point in his life. Choosing to confront his addictions head-on, Choudhury began attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and later referred himself to the Self Help Addiction Recovery Programme (SHARP).

A Journey of Recovery

Despite enduring relapses during his treatment, Choudhury remained steadfast in his resolve. He realized he had been living in denial, falsely believing he could quit his addictions whenever he wished. With newfound honesty and a commitment to recovery, he continued his journey, making use of the tools and support offered by AA and SHARP. Today, Choudhury credits his sobriety to these institutions that focus on addressing the mental and emotional aspects of addiction, not just the substance use.

From Addict to Helper

Emerging from his struggles, Choudhury now channels his experiences into helping others battling addictions. He often shares his story in prisons and provides support to those in the throes of their own addiction struggles. Currently serving as a Recovery Practitioner at The Brink, his story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of honesty and determination. The ‘Drunken Sailor’ has indeed charted a new course, ensuring no one feels lost at sea in their fight against addiction.

0
Health
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
The twisting journey of Pandora Morris, a renowned 35-year-old London-based lawyer, from the brink of death due to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to a life of promise and purpose, is both a stark reminder of the devastating effects of untreated mental health conditions and an example of unconventional but potent therapeutic approaches. For Pandora, who hails
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
20 mins ago
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
22 mins ago
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
5 mins ago
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
9 mins ago
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
18 mins ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
House Speaker Calls for Termination of Federal Employees Protesting U.S. Policy on Gaza
33 seconds
House Speaker Calls for Termination of Federal Employees Protesting U.S. Policy on Gaza
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
2 mins
Pro-Israel Rally in Trafalgar Square Marks 100 Days of Conflict
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
3 mins
Devolution and the Senedd: An Examination of Wales's Progressive Policy Experiments
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
3 mins
Inside Look: Biden's Dual-Centered Re-Election Campaign
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
4 mins
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
4 mins
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
4 mins
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
4 mins
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
27 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
31 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app