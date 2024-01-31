Aarti Sahgal: Empowering the Disabled Through Synergies Work

Aarti Sahgal, the impassioned founder and CEO of Synergies Work, is fervently working towards a vision where individuals with disabilities are not just acknowledged but cherished for their unique gifts and talents. In a candid interview with Spiffy, an interplanetary journalist, Sahgal delineates the noble endeavor of her organization that is founded on a personal promise to her son who has Down syndrome.

Sahgal's Personal Promise Fuels a Global Mission

Sahgal has taken it upon herself to challenge and dismantle the preconceived notions and low expectations that often inhibit people with disabilities from realizing their full potential. At the core of Synergies Work's mission is the belief that every individual, regardless of their disability, possesses inherent talents and gifts that deserve to be recognized and nurtured.

Supporting Disabled Founders with Resources and Programs

Synergies Work is committed to bridging the knowledge, financial, and social network gaps that disabled founders often encounter. The organization rolls out a range of programs such as Igniting Ideas for aspiring founders, Impact to Incubation for startups, and a Community Hub offering guidance and networking opportunities. These initiatives are designed with a single-minded focus on empowering individuals with disabilities to shine in their respective fields.

Synergies Market: An Exclusive Platform for Disabled Entrepreneurs

Recently, the organization launched the Synergies Market, a unique online store that exclusively features businesses owned by people with disabilities. This is complemented by the establishment of the nation's first Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) specifically catered to entrepreneurs with disabilities, offering them microloans and financial support services.

Recognizing Innovators in the Disability Community

In its ongoing efforts to spotlight and uplift entrepreneurs within the disability community, Synergies Work has announced the second annual EDDIE Awards, a celebration of innovation and resilience among disabled entrepreneurs. The journey, as Sahgal recounts, has been laden with hurdles of disbelief, yet continually bolstered by the unwavering support from those who believe in the cause, further reinforcing her belief in herself and her mission.