AARP West Virginia Sheds Light on the Concerns of Older Voters: A Call for Change

Imagine nearing retirement after decades of hard work, only to find the safety net you relied on entangled in the complexities of tax codes and financial insecurity. This isn't a mere hypothetical for many of West Virginia's older residents. A recent study conducted by AARP West Virginia unveils the pressing concerns of voters aged 45 and older, spanning from healthcare and financial security to caregiving and community living. The findings? A resounding call for change.

Voices of Concern: Financial Security at Risk

As part of AARP's nationwide initiative, the survey in West Virginia reached over 700 individuals, revealing alarming statistics that underscore the financial vulnerabilities faced by the state's older population. A staggering 77% oppose the state income tax on Social Security benefits, a critical source of income for 84% of respondents. This opposition is not unfounded; the tax significantly impacts the financial well-being of seniors, with 60% of those surveyed expressing concerns over current tax policies. The fear of financial fraud further exacerbates these worries, with 48% admitting to knowing someone who may have been scammed and 68% concerned about falling victim themselves.

The Struggle for Healthcare and Caregiving

The cost of healthcare remains a formidable barrier for many, with 37% hesitating to fill prescriptions due to high costs. This issue is compounded by the responsibilities of caregiving, a role 66% of participants have undertaken. The dual burden of healthcare expenses and caregiving not only places a financial strain on individuals but also highlights the emotional and physical toll on this demographic. Despite these challenges, an overwhelming 91% value the ability to age in place, aspiring for independence and dignity in their later years.

AARP West Virginia: Advocating for Change

Armed with these insights, AARP West Virginia is not merely a bystander but an active advocate for the state's aging population. Representing 230,000 members, the organization is poised to leverage this data to push for policy changes and improvements in services that cater to the needs and concerns of older West Virginians. From combating financial insecurity and healthcare accessibility to supporting caregiving families and fostering livable communities, AARP West Virginia's mission is clear: to ensure that the voices of older voters are not only heard but acted upon.