Health

AARP New Hampshire’s Valentine’s Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers

On February 14, from 6-8 pm, AARP New Hampshire is orchestrating a unique virtual event: a Paint and Sip, designed expressly for caregivers. This initiative acknowledges the essential role caregivers play in facilitating aging in place for their loved ones, and provides a welcome respite from their demanding routines.

A Creative Outlet for Caregivers

As part of the occasion, participants will be guided through a painting session, led by experienced instructors from Paint and Sip VT. The event, timed to coincide with Valentine’s Day, will offer caregivers a chance to engage their creativity, while also providing a platform for relaxation and social interaction.

Resourceful Insights

In addition to the painting session, the event will also feature a brief presentation on caregiving resources. This will serve to inform participants about the assistance available to them, further reinforcing AARP New Hampshire’s commitment to supporting caregivers in their vital work.

Preparing for the Event

Participants are advised to have a number of supplies ready for the painting session. These include a canvas or acrylic paper, basic color acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, a pencil, a cup of water, a color-mixing plate, and paper towels for cleanup. While the use of an easel is optional, it can enhance the painting experience.

Though the event is offered at no charge, prior registration is a prerequisite for those wishing to attend. This is to ensure a smooth and well-organized experience for all participants. As a testament to the inclusive spirit of the event, it is open to caregivers from all walks of life, regardless of their artistic ability.

Wojciech Zylm

