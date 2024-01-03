AARP & Allies Advocate for $250.25 Million Boost to New York’s Aging Budget

AARP, in collaboration with more than 200 organizations, is urging New York Governor Kathy Hochul to boost the state’s aging budget by a significant $250.25 million. This appeal comes in the wake of the state witnessing a 21% surge in its population aged 65 and over from 2011 to 2021. The coalition is emphasizing the need to prioritize funding for programs that facilitate elderly New Yorkers to age in their homes, emphasizing the current underfunding of alternative programs and a substantial waitlist for services.

Addressing the Shortfall

Becky Preve, the executive director of the Association on Aging in New York, has highlighted the ongoing funding deficit for these crucial programs. She revealed that over 18,000 service lines in the state are currently on a waitlist. The comprehensive services that are in demand include benefits counseling, personal care, and transportation, all of which are instrumental in supporting seniors in their desire to continue living at home.

The Economic Perspective

Assemblyman Ron Kim and Senator Cordell Cleare have both underlined the potential financial benefits of investing in aging programs. Kim suggested that each dollar spent on such programs could potentially be offset by nearly $8 in Medicaid savings. Cleare echoed this sentiment, calling for the aging budget to be reflective of the surging demand for services.

The Humanitarian Aspect

The organizations argue that increasing funding for programs that allow elderly New Yorkers to age in their homes is not just economically prudent, but also ethically sound. It allows seniors to maintain their independence and dignity while potentially leading to substantial Medicaid savings for the state.