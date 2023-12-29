en English
Health

A Year in Review: Bollywood Comeback, Fashion Trends, Health & Politics in India 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:27 pm EST
A Year in Review: Bollywood Comeback, Fashion Trends, Health & Politics in India 2023

Unraveling the Indian Entertainment Landscape

2023 marked a pivotal year for Bollywood as the industry witnessed a resurgence, with blockbuster movies and top stars reclaiming their stature. Shah Rukh Khan led the revival with three successful movies and the introduction of his children into showbiz. Ranbir Kapoor, too, had a flourishing year with two hit films, while the Deol family and actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar also savored success with multiple releases.

Fashion, Personalities and Celebrations

Notable events, from birthdays to snowy getaways, were shared by Bollywood celebrities. Anshula Kapoor’s midnight birthday celebrations saw Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor in attendance, while Twinkle Khanna opted for an adventurous snorkeling session with Akshay Kumar and their kids to mark her 50th birthday. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s dating life, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Swiss holiday, and Anil Kapoor’s belated birthday wish from Anand Ahuja also made headlines.

Fashion statements from the likes of Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Deepika Padukone set the trends for the party season, with a range of celebrity-approved dresses, hot corset top options, and red bodycon dress styles ruling the roost.

Health, Wellness, and the Latest COVID-19 Variant

While entertainment and fashion dominated, attention to health and wellness wasn’t far behind. Tips and tricks for relieving eye strain through yoga exercises, the benefits of pink guava for managing diabetes, and the most effective weight loss exercises for 2024 were discussed. The latest COVID-19 variant, JN.1, also found mention, providing an update on the current understanding of this strain.

Remembering Sajid Khan

The year also brought with it the melancholic news of actor Sajid Khan’s passing after a prolonged battle with cancer. Known for his role in ‘Mother India’ and various international projects, his departure left a void in the entertainment world.

Indian Politics and Freebies

On a different note, the economic implications of ‘freebies’ in Indian politics were briefly discussed, offering an insightful take on the prevalent practice and its potential consequences.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

