Health

A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson’s Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:24 pm EST
In a heartwarming Christmas tale, Bernard Parmenter, a 68-year-old former company director, regained his ability to speak, a gift he had lost to Parkinson’s disease. The remarkable event unfolded when doctors successfully recalibrated electrodes implanted in his brain, a procedure known as deep brain stimulation treatment (DBS). The adjustment, performed last month, enabled Bernard to speak again, allowing him to express holiday greetings to his family for the first time in three years.

Reclaiming Voice, Rekindling Hope

For Bernard’s family, the return of his speech was nothing short of a miracle. The event was particularly special for his 11-year-old granddaughter, Freya Bolingbroke, who expressed her joy at finally being able to communicate with her grandfather again. Bernard’s daughter Stephanie, who alongside her husband James, runs a successful clothing firm in Chelmsford, shared the emotional moment they heard Bernard speak after the procedure. The breakthrough marks a significant change in Bernard’s condition, which had previously limited his mobility and confined him to a wheelchair.

DBS: A Beacon of Hope in Parkinson’s Treatment

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive and incurable brain disorder, was diagnosed in Bernard in 2012. It affects over 150,000 individuals in the UK, mostly the elderly. The successful adjustment of Bernard’s DBS has not only given him a renewed sense of hope but also provided a ray of optimism for the countless others battling the debilitating disease. In Bernard’s own words, he ‘feels human again’.

Health Innovations: A Different Beat

In a parallel narrative, Nenad Bach, a Croatian American recording artist and peace activist, diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010, has found solace in ping pong. Noticing a significant improvement in his symptoms after playing the game, Bach now runs a non-profit organization called Ping Pong Parkinson (PPP). He believes that playing ping pong enhances neuroplasticity in the brain, fostering neuron creation and connections through physical exercise. Bach’s doctors have noted reversal in his Parkinson’s symptoms, a testament to the transformative potential of alternative health innovations.

Health United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

