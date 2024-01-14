en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard’s Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard’s Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation

In the chilled embrace of a Saturday night, a mournful gathering convened at Hearst Pool, nestled in Northwest Washington, D.C. A vigil was held for Jazmin Jefferson, a 21-year-old lifeguard whose life was tragically cut short on December 25, following her hospitalization since November 29. The illuminated pool, usually a source of joy and recreation, served as a stark reminder of the tragedy that unfolded at the Roosevelt Aquatic Center, where Jazmin was stationed.

Unforeseen Tragedy at Roosevelt Aquatic Center

The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), which oversees the operation of Roosevelt and other district pools, reported that Jazmin had fainted and tipped into the pool. However, the details surrounding the incident remain murky. What is known is that Jazmin remained submerged in the pool for an agonizing seven to ten minutes. Despite the facility being fully staffed with three pool operators on duty, there was a distressing delay in her rescue. The DPR, however, has remained silent on this critical point.

A Vigil at Hearst Pool: Jazmin’s Favourite

The choice of Hearst Pool as the location for Jazmin’s vigil was not random. It was her favorite place to work, according to her family. The gathering was a somber affair, with candlelight tributes flickering in the cold night air, painting a poignant picture of loss and remembrance. Heartfelt tributes poured in from Jazmin’s mother, Deirdre Harris, her sister, Jade, and her friend and supervisor, Mercedes Maynard-Randall.

A Plea for Justice

Deirdre Harris, along with others, has raised a clarion call for a full investigation into the circumstances of her daughter’s death. They staunchly believe that Jazmin’s untimely death was not just preventable but glaringly avoidable. The plea for justice rings out against the backdrop of the sorrowful vigil, resounding across the still waters of Hearst Pool. As the candles burn out and the night deepens, the quest for answers and accountability lingers on, just like the memory of Jazmin Jefferson.

0
Accidents Health United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
10 seconds ago
Merrillville Apartment Fire: A Battle Against Elements and Odds
On a wind-whipped Saturday afternoon, a fire erupted with alarming ferocity in an apartment building on the 100 block of East 54th Avenue, Merrillville, Indiana. The fire, which began in a wall around 2 p.m., was fueled by gusty winds and severely cold temperatures, creating a daunting environment for the local fire department. Firefighters Battle
Merrillville Apartment Fire: A Battle Against Elements and Odds
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
13 mins ago
Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident
Massive Fire at North Atlantic Fuels Raises Environmental Concerns
14 mins ago
Massive Fire at North Atlantic Fuels Raises Environmental Concerns
Major Car Crash in Mid-City Los Angeles Causes Significant Damage
2 mins ago
Major Car Crash in Mid-City Los Angeles Causes Significant Damage
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Utah's Interstate 15 Claims One Life
11 mins ago
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Utah's Interstate 15 Claims One Life
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
12 mins ago
Lake Oswego Declares State of Emergency Following Tragic Fatality in Winter Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
15 seconds
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
20 seconds
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
26 seconds
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
45 seconds
Superior Performance by Iowa State Cyclones Leads to Victory Over Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
59 seconds
Oregon Ducks Outplay California Golden Bears in a High-Stakes College Basketball Match
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 min
New York Team Triumphs Over Memphis in Thrilling Basketball Match
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
1 min
Washington Triumphs over Atlanta in Professional Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
1 min
New York Knicks Triumph Over Memphis Grizzlies in a Spirited Basketball Matchup
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
25 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
25 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
38 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
43 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
47 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app