Health

A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST
The tiny Pacific island nation of Samoa, nestled amidst azure seas and verdant rainforests, came under the spotlight recently, following the tragic death of a young man in Nofoalii. An incident that has been perceived as a suspected drowning, but the family believes that underlying mental health issues might have played a significant role. The young man, potentially epileptic, developed his condition after a fall from a tree and a head injury from a stone. However, the absence of any medical intervention for his mental health condition has underscored a deep-seated issue – the lack of awareness and understanding surrounding mental health in Samoa.

The Call for Improved Mental Health Services

In response to this glaring need for better mental health care, Samoa’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is examining potential collaborations with Goshen Trust, a non-governmental mental health service provider. The collaboration envisages the Trust’s personnel being incorporated into the national health services, thereby improving community-based patient care. Aiono Professor Alec Ekeroma, the Director General of Health, has stressed the importance of such integration, specifically in the context of Samoa’s existing health infrastructure.

Challenges that Lay Ahead

While the government’s acknowledgment signifies a positive stride, the path to establishing effective mental health care is laden with challenges. These include the pressing need for increased awareness of mental health issues, the training of professionals in the field, and the provision of accessible and affordable medication. The historical backdrop of Samoa’s struggle with mental health issues, including a high suicide rate in the 1980s, only compounds the urgency of these needs.

Role of Goshen Trust

Since its inception in 2010, Goshen Trust has been a beacon of hope for mental health patients in Samoa. Operating on limited resources and heavily relying on international volunteers, the Trust has been offering much-needed support and care. However, with mental health cases predicted to rise, the role of organizations like Goshen Trust becomes increasingly crucial.

The MOH’s strategic vision for improved mental health care, therefore, aims for a future where mental health is considered integral to general health and poverty alleviation. It is a vision that not only acknowledges the human right to health but also recognizes the profound impact of mental well-being on the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

