A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Two sisters, Maisie and Amelia, have become the faces of a transformative medical breakthrough in treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition. Both girls were diagnosed with SMA, a disease that often culminates in severe muscle wasting, increased susceptibility to infections, and potentially, early childhood death.

The Tale of Two Treatments

Maisie, the elder of the two, was diagnosed at just two months old, following a series of health issues since birth. She commenced treatment with Spinraza, a medication that comes with a hefty price tag of $75,000 per dose. Later, she received a one-time gene therapy called Zolgensma, costing a staggering $1.8 million. Though these treatments have arrested the progression of her condition, the damage SMA wrought on her muscles in her early life is irreversible. Maisie may never walk unaided and continues to rely on a ventilator for breathing.

The Power of Early Intervention

In stark contrast, Amelia, the younger sister, benefitted from early intervention. She received her first dose of Spinraza at 11 days, followed by Zolgensma three weeks later. Now a year old, Amelia is not only walking but also achieving developmental milestones typical of her age, mirroring the life of a normal child. The early treatments have drastically reduced the severity of her symptoms compared to her sister.

New Hope with Evrysdi

The UK medicines regulator recently approved another SMA drug, Evrysdi, which can be administered days after birth. Newborns treated with Evrysdi show almost no discernible difference from healthy babies, offering renewed hope in the fight against this debilitating condition.

Despite the breakthroughs, SMA often goes undetected, and there is no routine National Health Service (NHS) screening for the condition, which affects approximately 65 children each year in the UK. Campaigners and charities, like SMA UK, are rallying for a newborn screening programme. They argue that early detection and treatment with these innovative drugs could potentially save lives and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

SMA varies in severity, with the most severe form leading to death within the first few years of life. It is caused by the defective SMN1 gene, which fails to produce the protein required to protect spinal nerves. The contrasting lives of Maisie and Amelia underscore the life-changing potential of early detection and intervention in SMA.