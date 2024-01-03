en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

A Sister’s Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
A Sister’s Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado

Grace Koontz, a Westminster, Colorado native, was diagnosed with leukemia just shy of her first birthday. The aggressive treatments she underwent in her early life led to severe health complications, including the necessity for a liver transplant in 2022. The journey, however, did not unfold as expected. Olivia Koontz, Grace’s sister, stepped forward to be a living liver donor, only to learn that her liver was incompatible with Grace.

Ripple Effect of a Sister’s Love

Olivia’s story did not end with this setback. She opted to donate part of her liver to an anonymous recipient, two infants in dire need at Children’s Hospital Colorado in March 2022. Her selfless act resonated deeply, highlighting the importance of organ donation and the extraordinary impact it can create.

Grace Finds Her Donor

Grace’s story took a positive turn a few months later, in June, when she received a liver transplant from a former classmate. This turn of events underscores the significance of organ donation and the profound difference it can make in someone’s life.

The Medical Perspective

Dr. Amy Feldman, the Medical Director of the Liver Transplant Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado, emphasized the liver’s unique ability to regenerate. This regenerative ability allows adults to become living donors to children, significantly reducing the waiting time for recipients. Feldman also shed light on the high demand and low supply of deceased donor livers, emphasizing the critical role living donors play in addressing this gap.

Olivia Koontz continues to share her experience and emotional journey through her blog and poetry, inspiring others to consider organ donation. UCHealth provides comprehensive information for those interested in becoming organ donors, further emphasizing the vital need for this life-saving act.

0
Health United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System

By Dil Bar Irshad

International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health

By BNN Correspondents

Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study ...
@Health · 2 mins
Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study ...
heart comment 0
Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms

By BNN Correspondents

Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times

By Salman Khan

Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger

By Salman Khan

Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
1 min
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
2 mins
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
2 mins
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
2 mins
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
2 mins
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
2 mins
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
2 mins
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app