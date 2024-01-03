A Sister’s Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado

Grace Koontz, a Westminster, Colorado native, was diagnosed with leukemia just shy of her first birthday. The aggressive treatments she underwent in her early life led to severe health complications, including the necessity for a liver transplant in 2022. The journey, however, did not unfold as expected. Olivia Koontz, Grace’s sister, stepped forward to be a living liver donor, only to learn that her liver was incompatible with Grace.

Ripple Effect of a Sister’s Love

Olivia’s story did not end with this setback. She opted to donate part of her liver to an anonymous recipient, two infants in dire need at Children’s Hospital Colorado in March 2022. Her selfless act resonated deeply, highlighting the importance of organ donation and the extraordinary impact it can create.

Grace Finds Her Donor

Grace’s story took a positive turn a few months later, in June, when she received a liver transplant from a former classmate. This turn of events underscores the significance of organ donation and the profound difference it can make in someone’s life.

The Medical Perspective

Dr. Amy Feldman, the Medical Director of the Liver Transplant Program at Children’s Hospital Colorado, emphasized the liver’s unique ability to regenerate. This regenerative ability allows adults to become living donors to children, significantly reducing the waiting time for recipients. Feldman also shed light on the high demand and low supply of deceased donor livers, emphasizing the critical role living donors play in addressing this gap.

Olivia Koontz continues to share her experience and emotional journey through her blog and poetry, inspiring others to consider organ donation. UCHealth provides comprehensive information for those interested in becoming organ donors, further emphasizing the vital need for this life-saving act.