A Reunion to Remember: Car Accident Survivor Seeks Connection with her Rescuers

In a touching tribute to those who aided her in her darkest hour, Dominique Vallette, survivor of a severe car accident in 1972, is on a mission to reconnect. The accident, a catastrophic event that saw Vallette's car skid on ice and plunge down a ravine at Haast Pass, led to a lengthy recovery period. For three months, she remained in traction at the Christchurch Hospital's spinal unit, her path to recovery marked by the kindness and care of those around her.

A Reunion to Remember

Now, on the cusp of her 70th birthday, Vallette is organising a reunion in Christchurch with the Doherty family - the local family who welcomed her into their home and hearts for her rehabilitation. This reunion, however, isn't exclusive to the Dohertys. Vallette is also seeking to reconnect with a nurse and a French-speaking teacher who were instrumental during her hospital stay.

Decades-Long Search

Vallette's search has seen some success, with her managing to reconnect with the Doherty siblings. Yet, she continues her quest to find Sue Osborne, the nurse who worked in her ward, and Barbara Chapman, the teacher who helped bridge the language gap. A particular figure of interest is Mr. Bean, after whom a small library at Burwood Hospital's spinal unit is named. This library holds a special place in Vallette's memories of her recovery process.

Gift of Life

For Vallette, this reunion is more than a gathering—it's a celebration of the 'gift of life'. It's an opportunity to express her gratitude to those who stood by her, aiding her recovery and offering support when she needed it most. Her optimism and determination to find her helpers, many of whom may have passed, is a testament to her appreciation for the care she received during her recovery.