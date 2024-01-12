A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues

In an unexpected familial twist, a woman discovered that her brother and his partner had unwittingly named their infant daughter ‘Celexa,’ a name synonymous with a well-known antidepressant. The revelation, accompanied by a wave of humor and disbelief, sparked a contentious family debate and a torrent of mixed reactions on Reddit, where the woman shared her experience.

Antidepressant or Appellation?

Celexa, a two-month-old baby girl, shares her name with a popular selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI). Unbeknownst to the parents at the time of naming, their daughter’s moniker now instigates chuckles and confusion within the family, especially from the baby’s aunt. Despite her best efforts, the woman confessed on Reddit that she could not hold back her laughter every time the name was mentioned.

Looking for a middle ground, the aunt decided to refer to her niece as ‘Lexa,’ tactfully omitting the pharmaceutical reference. However, this compromise ignited a tense conversation with the child’s mother, who was shocked and disheartened to learn about the name’s medical association. The mother’s primary concern was the potential for future bullying directed at her daughter due to the name’s unusual connotation.

Family Feud and Online Opinions

The aunt’s standpoint did not resonate with her family, leaving her feeling somewhat isolated. The internet, however, offered a platform for a broader range of opinions. Reddit users responded to her post with a blend of criticism and understanding. Some chastised the aunt for her perceived insensitivity, advising her to respect her niece’s actual name. Others related to the humor but emphasized the importance of supporting the child’s identity, regardless of the name’s unique background.

When Medication Meets Moniker

The article concludes by adding another layer to the narrative; the aunt mentions a friend named ‘Keppra,’ coincidentally, also the name of a medication. This anecdote serves as a reminder that what may be amusing in one context can be beautiful and embraced in another. While the medical community might chuckle at the overlap, those outside it might find the name Keppra quite appealing.