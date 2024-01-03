en English
Health

A New Risk Model to Predict Efficacy of Cancer Treatments

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Researchers from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital have made a potentially game-changing advancement in cancer treatment with the development of a risk model to predict the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for individual patients. ICIs, a type of antibody treatment, work by activating the immune system to recognize and eliminate tumors. However, the treatment’s effectiveness varies among patients, influenced significantly by factors such as cancer-related inflammation.

Decoding the Risk Model

The innovative risk model uses six inflammation-related laboratory parameters to categorize patients into low-risk and high-risk groups for ICI treatment. These parameters include neutrophil and platelet counts, C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, lactate dehydrogenase levels, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, and the presence of anemia. Patients with scores ranging from 0 to 3 are classified as low-risk, with a better prognosis and a 53.9% response rate to ICIs. In contrast, those with scores between 4 and 6 are considered high-risk, marked by a poorer prognosis and a 30.3% response rate.

Implications of Risk Model

Significantly, the median overall survival was longer in the low-risk group (27.3 months) versus the high-risk group (10 months). This risk model, based on routine blood tests, promises to enhance the targeting of ICIs to patients most likely to benefit, improving treatment efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness.

Findings and Future Directions

The study’s findings, published in BMC Cancer, demonstrate that the model works across different cancer types, including lung cancer, melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma. However, the researchers caution that further validation in a prospective, multi-centre study is necessary before this model can be widely implemented. If proven successful, this risk model could usher in a new era of personalized cancer treatment, tailoring therapies to individual patients and their unique biological makeup.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

