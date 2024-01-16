A New Lease on Life: Campbell River Resident Participates in Pioneering Diabetes Drug Trial

Cindy McLean, a Campbell River resident diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes over four decades ago, has weathered numerous storms owing to the autoimmune disease that targets insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Despite strenuous efforts to regulate her blood sugar levels, she developed kidney disease about 17 years ago. The condition escalated to renal failure, necessitating a kidney transplant over a decade later.

A Life-Changing Gift

Following an extensive search for a compatible donor, a dance instructor and acquaintance, Heather Thomas, emerged as an unexpected savior. Thomas, who also has a son battling Type 1 diabetes, discovered she was a match for McLean. The transplant, fortuitously scheduled on McLean's birthday, proved to be a success.

Invitation to a Groundbreaking Clinical Trial

Post-transplant, McLean was approached by the Kidney Research Institute for participation in a clinical trial of AT-1501 (Tegoprubart). The drug, initially developed for ALS and Alzheimer's, is now being tested for its potential in treating Type 1 diabetes. McLean is one of the seven individuals worldwide participating in the phase one trial of this promising drug.

Transformative Impact of AT-1501

The treatment has dramatically cut back her daily pill intake and allowed her unprecedented dietary freedom. McLean, who couldn't indulge in foods like French fries for a decade due to her stringent pre-transplant diet, is now relishing her newfound food liberty.