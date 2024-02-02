A New Lease of Life: Denver Teenager Davasia Goens Triumphs with a Second Kidney Transplant

In an uplifting tale of resilience and hope, 15-year-old Davasia Goens from Denver, who has spent a significant part of her young life grappling with kidney health issues, including a failed transplant, has been given a new lease of life with a successful second kidney transplant. This triumphant news comes a year after FOX31 first profiled her battle with a rare disease that thwarted her initial transplant.

A Second Chance

The second transplant took place on January 10, after a compatible donor was found on September 29. The intervening period was spent in preparing Davasia's immune system to accept the new organ, a process that required careful medical management and an unwavering spirit on Davasia's part. The newly transplanted kidney is now functioning optimally, offering Davasia a chance to experience an ordinary teenage life.

The Gift of Ahava Grace

The donor, a mother of three named Carly, stayed in regular contact with Davasia throughout the waiting period, phoning her weekly. To honor Carly's selfless act and to express her gratitude, Davasia decided to let Carly name the new kidney. This is a common practice in the transplant recipient community, often seen as an act of acknowledging the life-altering gift. Carly chose 'Ahava Grace' for the kidney, a name that echoes the notion that love is meant to give.

Looking Ahead

With Ahava Grace functioning well, Davasia is now focused on embracing normal teenage activities. She is keen on getting a job, improving her academic grades, and even securing a driver's license. Moreover, she is committed to maintaining a positive outlook on life, a change mirrored in her recent initiative of creating a vision board. This fresh start enabled by the transplant has filled not only Davasia but also her family with immense gratitude and hope.