Business

A New Era in Cancer Treatment: The Rise of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
A New Era in Cancer Treatment: The Rise of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

The year 2023 marked a significant shift in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry’s approach to cancer therapy, with a heightened interest in a class of drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Unlike traditional chemotherapy that indiscriminately kills both cancerous and healthy cells, ADCs are designed to deliver cancer-killing drugs to specific cancer cells, minimizing the impact on healthy ones.

Industry Enthusiasm for ADCs

This enthusiasm for ADCs was prominently displayed at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, where industry leaders discussed the potential of these drugs to drive business growth. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer have been at the forefront of this trend, investing heavily in ADC technology. Johnson & Johnson recently acquired ADC developer Ambrx Biopharma for a massive $2 billion, while Pfizer and Merck closed over 70 ADC-related deals in the past year alone.

Rise of ADCs: Factors and Future Prospects

Several factors have contributed to ADCs’ rising popularity. Increased confidence in the technology, potential for longer market exclusivity, and the emergence of effective ADCs from Asian drugmakers have all played a part. Moreover, the ADC market is set for significant growth. Analysts predict that by 2028, it could account for $31 billion of the $375 billion worldwide cancer market.

ADCs are not new, with the first approvals taking place as early as 2000. However, recent advancements in ADC technology have improved their safety and efficacy, leading to a surge in approvals and acquisitions over the last few years. One ADC that has shown significant promise is Enhertu, a drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. It has shown promising results in treating breast cancer patients with varying levels of the HER2 protein.

ADCs: A New Era in Cancer Treatment

Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma is a clear indicator of the industry’s shift towards ADCs. Ambrx’s unique ADC technology offers stable antibody and cytotoxic linker payloads, resulting in engineered ADCs that effectively kill cancer cells and limit toxicities. This acquisition opens up opportunities for J&J to commercialize targeted oncology therapeutics, transforming cancer treatment and improving patients’ lives.

The FDA has also granted a Fast Track Designation to RC88, another novel ADC, for the treatment of platinum-resistant gynecologic cancers. RC88 directly delivers anti-cancer drugs to the disease by targeting a certain protein on tumor cells.

The recent advancements and the industry’s growing interest in ADCs mark the beginning of a new era in cancer treatment. The potential for huge profits and the promise of improved patient outcomes make ADCs a promising avenue for future cancer treatment strategies.

Business Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

