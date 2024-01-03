en English
Health

A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines’ DOH Enhances Services in 2023

In a pivotal year for healthcare in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) has made significant strides in 2023 to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the nation. With a keen focus on provincial areas, the DOH has established cutting-edge medical facilities while launching initiatives aimed at providing free healthcare services for marginalized populations.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Infrastructure

Moving beyond the urban-centric healthcare services, the DOH inaugurated a state-of-the-art Catheterization Laboratory (CathLab) at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Pampanga on March 24, 2023. This facility offers interventional cardiac and non-cardiac procedures, marking a significant development in the provincial healthcare sector. Further advancing the mission, construction of the Clark Multi Specialty Medical Center was initiated on July 17, 2023. This center is set to feature specialized departments for various medical conditions, further broadening the range of healthcare services available to Filipinos.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services for All

In an effort to ensure healthcare for all, the DOH launched the ‘Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat’ caravan in Laguna. This initiative aims to provide free medical consultations, X-ray, laboratory services, and medicines to the marginalized population, reflecting the DOH’s commitment to inclusive healthcare.

Forging a Path to Universal Healthcare

Advocating for a more structured approach to healthcare, the DOH pushed for the creation of a council to oversee the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) law. This initiative was approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and marks a significant step towards achieving universal healthcare in the Philippines. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa reported that 71 local government units have committed to integrating their local health systems under this law, indicating a promising future for healthcare in the country.

Looking Ahead to 2024: Modernizing Healthcare

As the DOH moves into the year 2024, it plans to modernize its services. The agenda includes the establishment of ambulatory primary care centers, an increase in child immunization coverage, reduction of malnutrition, maternal mortality, and teenage pregnancy rates, and addressing the rise in non-communicable diseases and road safety concerns. The DOH’s 2023 efforts and its forward-looking vision for 2024 indeed mark a new era of healthcare growth and development in the Philippines.

Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

