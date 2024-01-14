en English
Bangladesh

A New Era for Bangladesh’s Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen’s Vision

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
A New Era for Bangladesh’s Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen’s Vision

Healthcare in Bangladesh is on the brink of significant transformation, steered by its newly appointed Health and Family Welfare Minister, Professor Dr. Samanta Lal Sen. Dr. Lal Sen’s appointment, announced on January 11, 2024, marks the beginning of a determined effort to improve health services across the nation. With a successful career in medicine, including his most recent role as coordinator at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dr. Lal Sen brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Zero-Tolerance for Corruption

One of the principal tenets of Dr. Lal Sen’s vision is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption in the healthcare sector. The minister has made it abundantly clear that his administration will not entertain any form of corruption. This stern stance is expected to foster transparency, efficiency, and accountability in health service delivery, enhancing the overall quality of healthcare.

Improved Healthcare Infrastructure

Dr. Lal Sen’s responsibilities include personally visiting hospitals and healthcare centers, evaluating their functionality and ensuring they meet the highest standards of service delivery. This hands-on approach is expected to enable the minister to better understand the on-ground realities of healthcare provision, facilitating the introduction of targeted measures to improve facilities.

A Visionary Leader

Dr. Lal Sen is no stranger to the healthcare sector. Born in 1949, he completed his MBBS at Chittagong Medical College in 1973, later receiving advanced medical training in Austria, Germany, and England. His contributions to medical service were recognized in 2018 when he was awarded an honorary fellowship from the Bangla Academy. As a technocrat minister in the new government, Dr. Lal Sen is poised to use his extensive experience and knowledge to make a substantial difference in the lives of Bangladesh’s citizens.

Bangladesh Health
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

