Education

A Mother’s Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Dani Hunter, a Stratford Upon Avon mother, finds herself wrestling with the system to secure appropriate school meals for her seven-year-old son, Simon. Despite qualifying for free school meals on account of attending a special school, Simon’s multiple allergies and sensory issues related to food render the provided meals unsuitable for his consumption.

Seeking Voucher-Based Solutions

Dani has initiated a request for supermarket vouchers equivalent to the value of the free school meals, taking a cue from the charity Contact. With a weekly expenditure of £25-30 on Simon’s lunchbox, the vouchers would significantly alleviate the family’s financial burden. However, her plea has not yet received a response, leaving them in a precarious situation.

A Widespread Issue

Unfortunately, Simon’s case is not an isolated one. Thousands of eligible disabled children are unable to access their free school meal entitlement due to their disability or sensory needs. The government’s solution to this issue is often found wanting, forcing families into debt and reliance on food banks. It calls for prompt action for an equitable distribution of free school meals for disabled children.

Legal Action and Campaigns for Change

Labour MP Ian Byrne is leading a debate to ensure fair access to free school meals for disabled children. Simultaneously, campaigners are seeking an update to the free school meal guidance to provide supermarket vouchers to disabled children who can’t access a free school meal in the conventional manner. Recent legal action has enabled almost 2,000 disabled children across England, who were previously missing out, to now receive funding for a free school meal from their local council.

While Simon’s school’s headteacher and catering staff display understanding about the young boy’s allergies, the sensory issues that deter him from eating the school’s lunches remain unaddressed. For over two years, Simon has been unable to access the free school meals he is entitled to, leaving Dani and her family in a state of limbo.

With over 160,000 children with special educational needs and disabilities missing out on free school meals due to their complex needs, it’s an issue that requires immediate attention. For mothers like Dani, Heather Fricker-Amos, and Danielle Preston, who struggle to provide meals for their children with special dietary needs, a simple solution like supermarket vouchers could bring much-needed relief and fairness in the system.

Education
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

