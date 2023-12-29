en English
Health

A Heart-Wrenching Tale of Medical Negligence in India: A Microcosm of a National Issue

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:14 pm EST
A Heart-Wrenching Tale of Medical Negligence in India: A Microcosm of a National Issue

On October 7, 2023, in the bustling city of Jamshedpur, India, a story unfolded that would underscore the complexity of medical negligence in the country. Babita Rai, a 42-year-old school teacher, was admitted for surgery to address an ovarian cyst. Tragically, post-procedure complications led to her untimely death from septic shock.

Allegations and Accusations

Babita’s brother, Rajesh, alleges medical negligence, stating that the consent form was tampered with, and a junior doctor conducted the surgery without necessary follow-up tests. The incident, while deeply personal, points to a nationwide issue. Estimates suggest that medical negligence claims an alarming 5 million lives annually in India.

Proposed Legal Changes

In response to this issue, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed an amendment to the Bharatiya Nyaya Second Sanhita (BNSS), promising doctors exemption from criminal prosecution for negligence-related deaths. They would, however, still face lesser penalties under the new law. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has voiced its support for this exemption, arguing that criminal charges against doctors often amount to harassment, impacting their critical decision-making.

Violence Against Doctors

Yet, the situation is far from one-sided. Doctors in India face their unique set of challenges, with 75% of them experiencing violence, according to the IMA. Economic losses and threats to their safety have led to a call for laws protecting them from such violence.

The Fine Line between Negligence and Accidents

The IMA has urged the BNSS to distinguish between medical negligence and accidents. The former involves reckless disregard for care, while the latter consists of unforeseen and unintentional occurrences. Some clauses in the BNSS suggest protections for doctors acting in good faith.

The Ongoing Debate

The debate rages on, with bioethicists, lawyers, and public opinion raising concerns that exemption from prosecution could increase medical malpractice and endanger marginalized groups. As the controversy surrounding negligence in medical practice continues to grow, the question remains: How will India strike a balance between protecting patients and ensuring justice for doctors?

Health India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

