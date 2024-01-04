en English
Africa

A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure

In the northwestern region of Kenya, an area called Turkana County, lies the epicenter of a mounting public health crisis. Long believed to be too arid for malaria-carrying mosquitoes, this area, which borders Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia, has been overlooked in national malaria prevention efforts. However, with climate change drastically altering weather patterns and creating more favorable conditions for mosquitoes, malaria has now become a severe issue in this region, highlighting a broader systemic problem with severe implications for public health, especially in Africa.

Personal Stories Put the Crisis into Perspective

The plight of 76-year-old Kenyan farmer, Wilson Mutai, and 25-year-old nursing intern, Kelvin Onkoba, offers a glimpse into the challenges of combating malaria. When diagnosed with the disease, Mutai found that the local hospital was out of medication. He was forced to hire a private doctor for treatment, a luxury that wasn’t available for his friend who also contracted malaria and tragically died due to lack of affordable treatment. Similarly, Onkoba faced a double whammy of missing work and incurring additional expenses owing to the unavailability of medication at the healthcare facility.

Research Institutes Tackle the Crisis Head-On

The International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) are taking decisive steps to address this crisis. Collaborating with the Zoonotic Disease Unit, they are conducting extensive research to understand how climate change is influencing mosquito populations and disease transmission. This proactive approach involves setting up weather stations to monitor environmental conditions and using CDC light traps to capture mosquitoes for species identification and pathogen analysis.

Climate Change and Malaria: A Deadly Alliance

The recent destructive floods in the Horn of Africa, linked to the El Niño phenomenon, have aggravated the situation. These floods have led to the creation of more mosquito breeding grounds, thereby increasing the potential for disease transmission. The report from the World Health Organization (WHO) only confirms this grim reality, with a staggering 249 million cases of malaria reported in 2022, a significant increase from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Hope on the Horizon: The Emergence of New Vaccines

Despite these challenges, there’s a glimmer of hope. The WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S (Mosquirix), in 2021, which has shown about 30% effectiveness. In 2023, a second vaccine, R21 Matrix M, received endorsement, exhibiting over 75% efficacy with sustained protection when boosted. These vaccines are slated for rollout in several African countries in 2024, potentially heralding a new era in the fight against this lethal disease.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

