A Family's Proactive Battle Against Hereditary Cancer: The Previvors' Journey

Imagine facing an invisible enemy, one that lurks within your DNA, waiting for an opportunity to strike. This is the reality for Michelle Guterman and her mother, Karen Shmerling, who, armed with knowledge and determination, took extraordinary steps to outmaneuver their genetic fate. Their story is not just about survival; it's a testament to the power of prevention and the bonds of family.

Advertisment

The Discovery that Changed Everything

Growing up in a household where medical terminology was as commonplace as everyday banter, Michelle was no stranger to the world of healthcare. Her father's profession as an anesthesiologist and her own roles as a child life specialist and physician assistant provided her with a comfort level around medical decisions that many might find daunting. Yet, nothing could quite prepare her for the news she received after undergoing genetic testing through JScreen, a decision prompted by a colleague's suggestion. Testing positive for the BRCA-2 gene mutation catapulted Michelle into a category known as 'previvors' - individuals who, though not diagnosed with cancer, possess a significantly higher risk of developing the disease due to genetic factors.

Michelle's diagnosis had a domino effect, leading her mother, Karen, to also get tested. The results confirmed she too carried the BRCA-2 mutation. In an instant, the abstract concept of risk became tangibly real, prompting both women to consider preventative surgeries. Karen, at 62, underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, a decision she credits as potentially life-saving. Michelle, on the other hand, chose to delay her surgery until after the birth of her second child, fully aware of the implications her genetic makeup held for her future.

Advertisment

The Road to Recovery and Advocacy

Recovery from a double mastectomy is a deeply personal journey, characterized by pain, restricted movement, and an emotional rollercoaster that tests physical and mental resilience. Despite these challenges, both Michelle and Karen emerged with a renewed sense of purpose. For Michelle, the decision to undergo surgery was driven by a desire to ensure her longevity for her daughters' sake. The experience underscored the importance of being proactive about health, a lesson she is eager to pass on to her children.

In the aftermath of their surgeries, Michelle and Karen have become vocal advocates for genetic testing and awareness. Karen's volunteer work with JScreen allows her to share her story and encourage others to take control of their health proactively. Their message is clear: knowledge is power, and in their case, it has been a lifeline.

Advertisment

A Future Armed with Knowledge

The advancements in genetic testing and personalized medicine, such as those highlighted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Precision Prevention Initiative, offer hope for individuals at high risk of hereditary cancers. These initiatives are not only pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer prevention but also empowering individuals with the information needed to make informed decisions about their health.

Michelle and Karen's journey is a powerful reminder of the strength found in facing one's genetic destiny head-on. Their story is not defined by the fear of what might have been but by the actions they took to redefine their future. As previvors, they embody the message that, while we may not be able to change our genetic makeup, we can choose how we respond to it. Their legacy is one of resilience, advocacy, and a profound commitment to life.