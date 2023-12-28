A Family’s Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story

In a plight that has gripped the hearts of many, Yasir Masood, a 42-year-old father of two from Glasgow, is waging a battle against a rare form of bile duct cancer: cholangiocarcinoma. The disease, affecting approximately 1,000 individuals in the UK annually, is typically found in those over 65 or with specific pre-existing medical conditions.

Unforeseen Diagnosis

Masood’s world turned upside down following a routine visit to the doctor for itchy skin, a symptom that surfaces in the later stages of the disease. Apart from itchy skin, other indicators include jaundice, dark urine, pale stools, and abdominal pain. Despite leading a healthy lifestyle without the vices of smoking or drinking, Masood’s health has deteriorated rapidly.

A Family’s Struggle

The impact of Masood’s condition has transcended physical boundaries, disrupting the family life and leaving his wife, Yasmine, in poor health. The family was confronted with the arduous decision of opting for chemotherapy, a treatment that benefits only a small percentage of bile duct cancer patients.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim prognosis, Masood and his family have not lost hope. The family has set their sights on Dendritic Cell Therapy, a cutting-edge cancer treatment, albeit with a hefty price tag of £30,000. To mobilize funds for this treatment, the family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign has already raised over half of the necessary funds, demonstrating the power of community support in times of adversity.