A Double Tragedy: Teen Suicide and Mother's Death Highlight Bullying Concerns at Jewish Free School

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a 14-year-old student, Mia Janin, at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in North West London, ended her life on March 12, 2021, after enduring relentless bullying. The following day, her parents were devastated to discover their daughter's untimely demise. In a tragic twist, just four months later, Mia's mother, Marisa, succumbed to acute myeloid leukaemia complicated by a fatal brain aneurysm.

Family's Grief and Hope for Peace

Mariano Janin, Mia's father, articulated his profound sorrow over losing both his wife and daughter in a short span. He also expressed the honor he felt in being Marisa's husband and the hope that she was finally at peace with their daughter. Mia, who harboured ambitions of becoming a doctor or an architect, was remembered fondly by her father during the inquest.

The Inquest and the Bullying Saga

The North London coroner concluded that Mia's death was a result of suicide, a tragic decision taken while she was still maturing into adulthood. It was revealed during the inquest that Mia had been a target of bullying through a group chat involving several boys from her school. The ongoing bullying was constant and severe, with Mia and her friends derogatorily referred to as 'the suicide squad' by their tormentors.

Accountability and the Pattern of Tragedies

Mia's death marked the third suicide at the Jewish Free School in just four years, shedding light on a disconcerting pattern at the institution. Mr. Janin, in the aftermath of the inquest, called for responsibility and measures to ensure that no other families go through similar heartbreak. He emphasized the necessity for robust anti-bullying policies and mental health support in schools to prevent further tragedies.