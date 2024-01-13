en English
Health

A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo’s ‘Calm Your Mind with Food’

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 pm EST
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo’s ‘Calm Your Mind with Food’

A recent poll conducted by Mental Health UK has thrown light on a burgeoning issue that is silently plaguing adults across the United Kingdom – anxiety. The study reveals that one in every five adults in the UK experiences feelings of anxiety most of the time or always. In response to this alarming statistic, Dr. Uma Naidoo, a psychiatrist trained at Harvard and the director of nutritional and metabolic psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, proposes a novel approach to combat anxiety using dietary measures.

Healing Anxiety with Food

In her newly published book, ‘Calm Your Mind with Food’, Dr. Naidoo elucidates the significant impact that certain foods can have on anxiety levels. She argues that our diet has the power to either exacerbate or reduce feelings of tension and can drastically improve our overall mood. According to her, the food we consume plays a profound role in shaping our emotional health.

The Gut-Brain Axis: A Key to Mental Well-being

Dr. Naidoo’s approach to addressing anxiety hinges upon the gut-brain axis, a biological concept that suggests a deep, bidirectional communication between the gut and the brain. She advocates for the inclusion of gut-friendly foods in our diet, such as garlic, which is known to be a prebiotic, and berries, packed with anxiety-reducing antioxidants. These foods, she explains, can foster a healthy gut environment, thus contributing to improved mental health.

Red Wine: A Moderation Game

Another interesting aspect of Dr. Naidoo’s dietary recommendations is the moderate consumption of red wine. While excessive alcohol consumption is generally discouraged for its negative impacts on mental and physical health, red wine, in moderation, can have beneficial effects. Rich in antioxidants, it can reduce inflammation and potentially help alleviate anxiety.

Dr. Naidoo’s dietary approach to anxiety represents a paradigm shift in managing the rising tide of mental health issues. As the prevalence of anxiety increases within the population, such innovative solutions that shift focus from treatment to prevention may herald a new era in mental health care.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

