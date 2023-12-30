en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm EST
A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles

The health implications of alcohol and cannabis edibles are intricate and highly individualistic. Alcohol, a substance that has been consumed for centuries, is recognized for its immediate impact on the brain’s communication system. This influence can lead to altered judgment, mood swings, and coordination issues, often resulting in accidents and impaired decision-making. Moreover, prolonged alcohol consumption can precipitate long-term health problems, such as cancer and organ damage. The National Cancer Institute has underscored that even moderate alcohol intake can escalate the risk of cancer.

The Cannabis Conundrum

Simultaneously, cannabis edibles, a relatively new phenomenon in substance consumption, contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a compound known to induce sensations of relaxation and euphoria. However, overconsumption can trigger anxiety, panic, and hamper driving abilities. Chronic and heavy use of cannabis can lead to cannabis use disorder, which affects nearly 30% of users. The unpredictability of onset times for edibles and their prolonged presence in the body, remaining for up to 12 hours, can inadvertently lead to overconsumption.

Alcohol vs. Cannabis: A Comparative Analysis

While alcohol addiction is generally perceived as more destructive, cannabis use disorder is not to be undermined and requires treatment. Cannabis may present some health benefits, such as relief for chronic pain, spasticity related to multiple sclerosis, and chemotherapy-induced nausea. On the contrary, recent studies suggest that alcohol may not offer the previously thought protective heart benefits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends moderation in alcohol consumption. However, the absence of federal regulation on edibles renders them unpredictable and potentially hazardous.

Youth and Substance Use: A Call for Regulation

There is an urgent need to regulate youth exposure and access to addictive and unhealthy substances. The marketing and commercialization of these products pose significant risks to children’s health and well-being. Pertinent discussions on the use of cannabis for alleviating cancer treatment-related symptoms are growing. However, a significant number of survivors remain unaware of the health risks associated with cannabis use during cancer management. Concurrently, the potential dangers of THC-laced edibles and the complex legal landscape surrounding cannabis legalization call for responsible navigation by firms and policymakers to confront the burgeoning market for cannabis-related products.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka

By Salman Akhtar

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence

By BNN Correspondents

New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment

By Salman Akhtar

Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Proper ...
@Health · 15 mins
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Proper ...
heart comment 0
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?

By Saboor Bayat

Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Turks and Caicos Health Minister’s Call for ‘Healthy Holidays’

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit

By BNN Correspondents

USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
2 mins
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
2 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
2 mins
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
3 mins
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
3 mins
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
4 mins
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
4 mins
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
4 mins
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
5 mins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app