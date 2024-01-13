en English
en English
Health

A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America

Over the last four decades, a substantial decline has been recorded in cigarette smoking in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission, cigarette sales in 2021 fell below 200 billion for the first time since tracking began in 1963. This indicates a drop of over 50% since 2000 and a 70% decline from the early 1980s, the peak period for smoking. Despite the decrease in cigarette consumption, advertising and promotional spending on cigarettes have surged, from $1.2 billion in 1980 to $8.1 billion in 2021. Most of this recent spending has been directed towards wholesale and retail price discounts.

Decline in Number of Smokers

The number of cigarette smokers has likewise witnessed a decrease, though not as drastically as sales. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 28.3 million adults in the U.S. were smokers in 2021, a 45% reduction from the 51.6 million smokers recorded in 1980. This trend mirrors a wider shift in public attitudes towards smoking, which was once considered a symbol of class and sophistication but has now become less socially acceptable due to health concerns and anti-smoking campaigns.

Impact of New Products and Campaigns

The emergence of new products such as e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn products, along with the harmful effects of traditional tobacco products, have contributed to this change in attitudes. These shifts have had a disproportionate impact on certain populations and have led to geographic disparities in smoking rates. There is a high demand for quitting information and resources, reflecting the growing awareness of the environmental and economic impact of tobacco use.

Public Health and Tobacco Control

Cigarette smoking remains the leading preventable cause of premature death in the United States, responsible for approximately 500,000 deaths or 1 in 5 deaths annually. Efforts to decrease smoking rates, particularly among youth, have been successful, with cigarette smoking among high school youth declining by 82% between 2000 and 2018. However, the use of e-cigarettes among high school youth increased 160% between 2014 and 2018, demonstrating that while traditional smoking rates are declining, new challenges are emerging. The Global Tobacco Surveillance System (GTSS) is enhancing country capacity to design, implement, and evaluate tobacco control interventions, contributing to this ongoing battle against tobacco use.

Health Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

