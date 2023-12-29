en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk

The day for Mateusz Naumczyk, a health promotion and improvement officer at HSE (Health Service Executive), commences with the first light of dawn.

This health professional from Community Healthcare East, covering the area from Baggot St to south Wicklow in Ireland, has cultivated a routine that embodies the healthy lifestyle he promotes.

Morning Rituals: Energizing the Mind and Body

His day begins as early as 6 am with a brisk morning walk, an activity that serves as an energy booster for the forthcoming day.

Following the walk, Naumczyk prepares a nutritious breakfast, a crucial part of his daily regimen, underlining the importance of a balanced diet in maintaining good health.

Stop Smoking Clinic: Aiding the Journey towards a Smoke-Free Life

After the morning ritual, Naumczyk plunges into his professional duties at the Stop Smoking Clinic. This clinic is a cornerstone of his role in advocating healthier lifestyles and assisting individuals in their journey to quit smoking.

He offers robust support through in-person and telephonic consultations, where he evaluates clients’ nicotine dependence, gauges their motivation to quit, and provides free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) such as patches, gums, and lozenges.

Administrative Duties: The Backbone of Efficient Client Engagement

Apart from his direct interaction with clients, Naumczyk also handles administrative tasks. These tasks, often perceived as mundane, form the backbone of efficient client engagement.

They involve sending reminder texts for appointments and making follow-up calls to clients, ensuring they stay on track with their smoking cessation journey.

Evening Wind-Down: Balancing Work and Personal Life

After an intense workday, Naumczyk enjoys personal time with his fiancée. Their evenings typically involve a collaborative meal preparation, gym sessions, and relaxation activities.

These shared moments serve as a reminder of the importance of balancing work commitments with personal life. The day concludes with a refreshing shower and some enriching reading before Naumczyk heads to bed, ready to face another day of promoting healthier lifestyles.

0
Health Ireland Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

By Dil Bar Irshad

'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial

By María Alejandra Trujillo

UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January

By Salman Khan

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs

By Safak Costu

Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placent ...
@Health · 10 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placent ...
heart comment 0
Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer’s-like Brain Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer's-like Brain Changes
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis

By Momen Zellmi

Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis
Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year

By Geeta Pillai

Path to Happiness: A Seven-Day Challenge for the New Year
Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby

By Salman Khan

Smart Mouthguards: The Future of Player Safety in Irish Rugby
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
2 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
4 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
4 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
5 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
5 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
8 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
9 mins
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
10 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
11 mins
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
33 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
56 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app