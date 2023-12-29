A Day in the Life of Health Promotion Officer, Mateusz Naumczyk

The day for Mateusz Naumczyk, a health promotion and improvement officer at HSE (Health Service Executive), commences with the first light of dawn.

This health professional from Community Healthcare East, covering the area from Baggot St to south Wicklow in Ireland, has cultivated a routine that embodies the healthy lifestyle he promotes.

Morning Rituals: Energizing the Mind and Body

His day begins as early as 6 am with a brisk morning walk, an activity that serves as an energy booster for the forthcoming day.

Following the walk, Naumczyk prepares a nutritious breakfast, a crucial part of his daily regimen, underlining the importance of a balanced diet in maintaining good health.

Stop Smoking Clinic: Aiding the Journey towards a Smoke-Free Life

After the morning ritual, Naumczyk plunges into his professional duties at the Stop Smoking Clinic. This clinic is a cornerstone of his role in advocating healthier lifestyles and assisting individuals in their journey to quit smoking.

He offers robust support through in-person and telephonic consultations, where he evaluates clients’ nicotine dependence, gauges their motivation to quit, and provides free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) such as patches, gums, and lozenges.

Administrative Duties: The Backbone of Efficient Client Engagement

Apart from his direct interaction with clients, Naumczyk also handles administrative tasks. These tasks, often perceived as mundane, form the backbone of efficient client engagement.

They involve sending reminder texts for appointments and making follow-up calls to clients, ensuring they stay on track with their smoking cessation journey.

Evening Wind-Down: Balancing Work and Personal Life

After an intense workday, Naumczyk enjoys personal time with his fiancée. Their evenings typically involve a collaborative meal preparation, gym sessions, and relaxation activities.

These shared moments serve as a reminder of the importance of balancing work commitments with personal life. The day concludes with a refreshing shower and some enriching reading before Naumczyk heads to bed, ready to face another day of promoting healthier lifestyles.