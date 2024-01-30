A Daughter's Public Shaming Campaign Successfully Persuades Father to Quit Betel Nut

In the bustling city of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a young university student, known only by her surname Liu, crafted an unconventional, yet humorous, public campaign to drive her father to quit chewing betel nut, a common but hazardous habit in Taiwan. Tired of her father's tenacity for the stimulant, even after suffering oral lesions attributed to its consumption, Liu resorted to a unique form of persuasion: public shaming.

Humour and Discipline: A Daughter's Creative Approach

Exhausted with her father's persistent usage of betel nut, Liu took a bold step, one that would not only embarrass her father but also expose his addiction to the entire community. She designed posters featuring her father's face, a clear warning not to sell or give him betel nut, and a playful threat that he would face a beating from his daughter if he failed to comply. These posters were prominently displayed in the family's motorcycle repair shop, a daily reminder for her father, Liu Ming-huang, of his pledge to quit.

Public Shaming: An Effective Deterrent?

While the method may seem extreme to some, it proved effective. Taken aback by the unexpected exposure, Liu Ming-huang felt the sting of embarrassment. The public campaign, initially perceived as a light-hearted joke, served as a harsh reality check, pushing him to make a decisive move. He decided to quit, a victory for his daughter's innovative and audacious approach.

Betel Nut: A Persistent Health Risk

Betel nut, a mild stimulant, has long been a part of Taiwanese culture, but it carries a significant health risk. Regular consumption is linked to oral cancer, which was the fifth most common cancer in Taiwan in 2020. Despite the health ministry's efforts and a decrease in betel nut usage from 2007 to 2018, there were still about 600,000 active users in 2019. Liu's campaign, while focused on her father, highlights a broader health issue that continues to plague Taiwan.