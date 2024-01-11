en English
Health

A Dark Legacy: Uganda’s Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers

In the heartland of Uganda, a distressing narrative is unfolding. In Kasese District, over 30 girls and women have been impregnated and forsaken by workers involved in the Nyamughasana Hydro Power Project. This project, completed in 2022, was anticipated to bolster the local economy; instead, it has left a haunting legacy.

The Unwanted Legacy

Ivan Bwambale Bibuwa, the chairperson for Kyarumba Town Council, launched investigations into this matter following a surge of complaints from parents in 2021. The victims, some of whom are underage, claim they were pressured into sexual relationships by the project’s male laborers who have since left the region. Their stories echo with a haunting similarity: broken promises, abandonment, and tragically, in some instances, the contraction of HIV.

Voices of the Victims

Young women like Juliet Kabugho and Jovia Biira have courageously shared their experiences, painting a grim picture of deceit and desolation. Despite pleas to Frontier Energy, the company overseeing the project, their cries for justice have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. Frontier Energy maintains it conducted awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS and contraception, and provided free condoms during the project’s construction. However, these efforts were hampered by the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

A Community in Crisis

Health professionals in the district, including midwife Beatrice Biira, confirm the grim reality. They are grappling with numerous cases of young girls made pregnant by the project’s workers. The fallout is devastating – young mothers are being shunned by their families, and they are struggling to care for their offspring. The local leadership and health workers are now urging the Ministry of Minerals and Energy to intervene. Their plea is for the Ministry to help trace the former employees involved in these violations against the district’s girls and women.

This is the story of Kasese District – a community scarred by the actions of contractors who came to light up their homes but left behind a trail of anguish and despair. But it is also a story of resilience and the fight for justice, as the victims and their advocates refuse to remain silent in the face of such violations.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

