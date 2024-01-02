A Cuban Family’s Battle Against Poverty and Illness: A Microcosm of a National Crisis

Carlos, a 41-year-old former watchmaker from Central Havana, is slowly succumbing to the darkness. The relentless grip of diabetes has rendered him blind, robbing him of his livelihood and plunging his family into the depths of poverty. His wife, Daimara, battles her own set of health issues while trying to care for their three children, all of whom are plagued by various health conditions. Their home, a dilapidated construct on the brink of collapse, stands as a stark testament to their desperate situation.

A Silent Epidemic

In the larger context of Cuba, Carlos and Daimara’s struggle is not unique. It is a grim reflection of a silent epidemic ravaging the country. Diabetes, a disease that was once efficiently managed through Cuba’s healthcare system, has now become a rampant malady due to the lack of accessible medicines and proper care. The result is a surge of visually impaired individuals like Carlos, unable to work and trapped in the unforgiving cycle of poverty.

The Failing Lifeline

Cuba’s healthcare system, once a beacon of hope for the developing world, is now showing signs of strain. Unable to keep up with the rising demand, it is failing the very people it was designed to protect. The aged and the sick, like Carlos and Daimara, are left to fend for themselves. Diminished wages and pensions have eroded the purchasing power of the average Cuban, rendering vital medicines and healthcare services beyond their reach. Pharmacies, once bustling with activity, now sport empty shelves, forcing many to turn to churches, relatives abroad, or even the black market for life-saving drugs.

A Cry for Help Unanswered

For 12 long years, Carlos and Daimara have pleaded with the state for help. Each plea has been met with the same response: wait. But with each passing day, their situation grows more desperate. The walls of their crumbling home close in, their children’s health deteriorates, and the specter of poverty looms larger. Their story echoes the cries of countless other families across Cuba, struggling against the twin demons of poverty and illness, their voices lost in the cacophony of a failing system.