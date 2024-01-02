A City on the Move: Rotorua’s Noteworthy Stories from September 2023

In a series of noteworthy events, the city of Rotorua has found itself at the heart of inspiring stories, challenging decisions, and progressive change. From the medical triumph of a local man, the governmental response to housing needs, to a former Māori co-leader’s health announcement and a grassroots initiative against litter, Rotorua has exhibited resilience, determination, and community spirit.

Local Man’s Battle Against Cancer

Matthew Keogan, a Rotorua local, was diagnosed with cancer and given a mere three to six months to live. However, Keogan has defied the odds and is still standing strong, two years later. His remarkable survival story is linked to the non-funded cancer immunotherapy medicine, Pembrolizumab (Keytruda). Keogan, covered by his medical insurance, has undergone 24 infusions of this life-saving drug, costing over $113,000. His journey underlines the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare options for all.

Government’s Response to Housing Needs

On the housing front, the government has discontinued contracts with two of the 13 emergency housing motels in Rotorua. This decision is reportedly due to a decrease in demand. It is the result of urgent discussions between Rotorua’s mayor and the Housing Minister, aiming to address emergency housing issues in the region.

Former Māori Co-Leader’s Health Announcement

Adding to Rotorua’s narrative, former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell disclosed his prostate cancer diagnosis. Flavell’s treatment plan includes chemotherapy, hormone treatment, traditional Māori rongoā, and alternative therapies. His openness about his health predicament serves as a reminder for regular health check-ups and early detection.

Community Effort Against Litter

Tracey McLeod, a concerned local resident, has taken it upon herself to address Rotorua’s litter problem. She has filled seven trolleys with rubbish in seven months, despite an annual expenditure of over $6.3 million by the council on waste services. Her dedication highlights the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and sustainability.

A New Courthouse for Rotorua

In a major development, the Ministry of Justice has acquired a new site for Rotorua’s courthouse at 1130 Pukuatua St. The site, with a rich history of hospitality, was purchased for $7.15 million. The current building is home to several businesses, including Wilson’s Barber Shop. The new courthouse, expected to be completed in five years, is a promising step towards improving legal facilities and services in the city.