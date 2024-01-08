en English
Health

A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association’s 100-Year Journey

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
Marking a century of unwavering dedication to cardiovascular health, the American Heart Association (AHA) gazes back on its journey from anecdotal observations to hypothesis-driven, rigorous randomized trials, and the advancement of cardiovascular disease prevention. This 100-year voyage in the sea of medical science and advocacy, has seen the AHA evolve with time and embrace emerging fields such as cell and molecular biology, genomics, and data science. It has also addressed health inequities and the intersection of disease with community contexts.

A Legacy of Advancements

The AHA has not only funded billions in exploratory science but also played a pivotal role in supporting early-career investigators. Its contributions to significant scientific discoveries include understanding the etiology of atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction, and defining health metrics like Life’s Essential 8. The AHA’s advocacy has resulted in milestones such as reduced tobacco use, increased hypertension awareness, and dietary changes.

Impact on Heart Disease and Stroke Deaths

These relentless efforts have contributed to a 50% reduction in heart disease and stroke deaths over recent decades. However, the challenges persist. Health inequities and incomplete access to healthcare continue to be obstacles in the path of optimal health for all. But the AHA remains hopeful and resilient. It has launched initiatives like ‘One Brave Idea‘ for curing coronary artery disease and ‘Food Is Medicine‘ to transform nutritional perspectives.

Continuing the Journey

In its journey of a century, the AHA has transitioned from a small professional health society to the largest voluntary organization dedicated to combating heart disease and stroke. With over 35 million volunteers, 2,900 employees, and a global impact, the AHA continues to support research, prevention, and treatment, aiming to provide optimal health and health outcomes for everyone, everywhere.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

