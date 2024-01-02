en English
Health

A 5-Step Routine to Manage Weight with PCOS

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
A 5-Step Routine to Manage Weight with PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder complicating weight management due to insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances, including elevated androgen levels. For several women, this condition is a reality with no cure in sight. However, a 5-step routine that incorporates a balanced diet, regular exercise, mindful eating, stress management, and a regular sleep schedule can help manage this condition.

A Balanced Diet

For individuals with PCOS, the importance of a balanced diet cannot be overstated. Foods like berries, quinoa, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and lean protein sources can assist in controlling blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation, promoting fullness, aiding in weight control, and supporting muscle building and digestion. Incorporating superfoods into a diet targeting weight loss can provide beneficial results.

Regular Exercise and Mindful Eating

Regular morning exercise that combines cardiovascular and strength training can be beneficial. Additionally, mindful eating with attention to portion control can significantly impact weight management. It’s about forming healthier habits, such as reducing sugar intake, eating protein with every meal, and aiming for 25-35 grams of fiber every day. Even small changes can make a difference in managing symptoms and improving overall health.

Stress Management and Regular Sleep

Effective stress management techniques are crucial in navigating the waters of PCOS. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule also plays a role in managing this hormonal disorder. The foundation of managing PCOS lies in a holistic approach where weight management is just one aspect.

Working with healthcare professionals for personalized guidance and potential medication or treatment recommendations is fundamental. They can monitor progress, adjusting the approach as necessary. It’s not just about weight loss but understanding and managing a complex condition that impacts the reproductive system and overall health.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

