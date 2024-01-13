en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero

On New Year’s Eve, amidst the festive celebrations, something extraordinary happened in Lexington County, South Carolina. A story unfolded that will forever be etched in the annals of bravery and selflessness. It’s the story of a 9-year-old boy, Malachi Kelley, who displayed an act of heroism beyond his years.

A Moment That Changed Everything

Malachi was enjoying the evening with his siblings when a routine celebration took a dangerous turn. A firework, meant to light up the sky with joy and color, malfunctioned. Instead of shooting upwards, it veered dangerously towards his siblings. Without a second thought, Malachi leapt to their defense, catching the errant firework.

Bravery Under Fire

Acting swiftly, Malachi wrapped the fizzing firework in his jacket, shielding his brother, his little sister Izzy, and his oldest sister from the imminent explosion. The result was an immediate blast, causing second and third-degree burns to Malachi. Despite the intense pain, the brave youngster had only one concern – the safety of his siblings.

Recovery and Resilience

Following the incident, Malachi was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment. There, his courage continued to shine. In an update to his community, he informed everyone that he was recovering well and wouldn’t require a skin graft. His older brother, Liam, expressed his profound gratitude for Malachi’s actions and eagerly anticipates the day they can play outside together again. Their father, Casey, although shaken by the incident, couldn’t help but express his immense pride in his son’s selfless action.

As Malachi continues his journey of healing, the Kelley family requests the community’s continued prayers. They’ve informed that Malachi will be staying out of school for some time during his recovery process. But even in the face of adversity, Malachi’s spirit remains unbroken, his optimism undeterred, becoming an inspiration for us all.

0
Health United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 mins ago
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Close to 1.5 million individuals in the UK, over the State Pension age, are the recipients of Attendance Allowance, a financial benefit designed to assist older people with health conditions in managing daily living expenses. According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), this financial aid aims to help these individuals remain in their
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
25 mins ago
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
26 mins ago
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
13 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
16 mins ago
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
23 mins ago
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
35 seconds
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
45 seconds
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
46 seconds
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
Thrilling College Basketball: Stanford Edges Out Utah in Tight Contest
1 min
Thrilling College Basketball: Stanford Edges Out Utah in Tight Contest
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Upsets
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
2 mins
M T Vasudevan Nair Challenges Hero Worship in Politics at Literature Festival
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
2 mins
Philadelphia 76ers Triumph Over Sacramento Kings: A Tale of Superior Strategy and Performance
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
2 mins
Baylor Red Raiders Triumph Over McCallie; Heritage Teams Also Secure Victories
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app