85-Year-Old Blind Man, Josie Mallia, Walks Marathon for Charity Puttinu Cares

At 85, Joseph Mallia proves that determination knows no bounds. Despite being blind, suffering from diabetes, and having undergone a major heart intervention, Mallia has taken on the challenge of walking a marathon. This feat, aimed at supporting Puttinu Cares, a charity aiding cancer patients, showcases his indomitable spirit and commitment to giving back to the community.

Advertisment

Unwavering Determination

Joseph 'Josie' Mallia's marathon journey began on Boxing Day and is set to conclude this Christmas. Walking 1,000 steps daily on the terrace of his Tarxien residence at Dar l-Annunzjata, where he moved following a pelvis fracture, Mallia's endeavor is not just a test of physical endurance but a tribute to personal loss and a gesture of hope. His son Paul's death from leukemia over four decades ago adds a poignant motivation behind his marathon for Puttinu Cares—a charity that eases the journey for cancer patients and their families needing treatment abroad.

A Lifetime of Service and Adventure

Advertisment

Before his retirement, Josie led a life marked by service and adventure. From his early days in the Royal Air Force as a policeman and intelligence officer to working in a car factory in the US and later opening his own furniture factory in Malta, Josie has always embraced challenges. His passion for walking, rooted in his love for movement and exploration, has been his constant companion through the vicissitudes of life. This marathon is a continuation of that lifelong journey, embodying his philosophy that walking benefits not just the body but the mind.

Supporting Josie's Cause

While Josie Mallia's daily walks may be solitary, his cause has resonated with many, inspiring donations to support Puttinu Cares. The charity's significant impact, from acquiring apartments in Sutton to a freehold building in central London for cancer patients and their families, highlights the critical need for support. Mallia's marathon not only raises funds but also awareness, encouraging the community to contribute to this vital cause. As he approaches the end of his marathon, his story stands as a testament to the power of resilience and the impact of collective efforts in supporting those in need.

Josie Mallia's marathon is more than just a physical accomplishment; it's a beacon of hope, a reminder of the strength of the human spirit, and the difference one person's determination can make in the lives of many. As he continues his daily walks, Mallia not only moves closer to his goal but also brings us closer to a world where compassion and support light the way through the darkest times.