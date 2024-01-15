80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research

In the spirit of the festive season and philanthropy, 80-year-old Maureen Lower from Pembrokeshire has stirred up a sweet initiative, raising over £1,400 for Cancer Research UK. Her chosen medium? The traditional Christmas cake. In a tradition that has lasted for over three decades, Maureen baked, marzipanned, and decorated a remarkable 147 cakes last year, embracing the yuletide spirit to support the charity.

A Cause Close to the Heart

With a deeply personal connection to the cause, Maureen’s endeavor is as much about healing as it is about giving. She has lost one sister to the ruthless grip of cancer, and both she and another sister are survivors of the disease. Her dedication to cancer charities is therefore not only a testament to her resilient spirit but also a beacon of hope for those battling the disease.

Legacy of Volunteerism

Originally hailing from Birmingham, Maureen spent 42 years in Berlin, where her altruism found recognition in the form of an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II and the German Medal of Merit. Her work with the elderly and disabled, culminating in an organized trip to Tenby, led her to relocate to Kilgetty in Pembrokeshire nine years ago. Her legacy of volunteerism is a testament to her commitment to community service and her unwavering dedication to making a difference.

Community Support and Future Plans

Maureen’s 2023 batch of Christmas cakes was made possible through the support of her community and local businesses. She expressed her gratitude for their assistance, which enabled her to continue her festive baking initiative. The proceeds from her labor of love were donated to Cancer Research shops in Tenby and Carmarthen. Not one to rest on her laurels, Maureen is already receiving orders for her Christmas cakes for December 2024, promising yet another year of delicious support for Cancer Research UK.