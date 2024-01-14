en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

72-hour Junior Doctors’ Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
72-hour Junior Doctors’ Strike in Wales: A Deep Dive into the Implications

The countdown has begun. Junior doctors in Wales have set in motion a 72-hour strike, starting from 7 am, Monday, January 15, protesting against their starting hourly wage of £14. It’s a bold expression of their discontent, a stark statement of feeling undervalued. The medical fraternity is bracing itself for a challenging period as Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (CVUHB) prepares to make tough decisions.

Impact on Healthcare Services

The looming industrial action has led CVUHB to cancel most elective and non-urgent surgeries and appointments for the strike’s duration. CVUHB, responsible for providing healthcare services to nearly a quarter of all junior doctors in Wales, faces a daunting task. Amidst the turbulence, they are prioritizing urgent and emergency care, alongside cancer services, a decision that reflects the gravity of the situation.

Government’s Stance and Patient Advisory

Health Minister Eluned Morgan voiced her disappointment over the strike action, indicating that the wages offered to doctors are the maximum possible within the available budget. This reveals the fiscal constraints the government is grappling with. Patients slated for appointments during the strike period will be contacted directly by CVUHB for rescheduling. Those not contacted are advised to proceed with their appointments as planned.

Implications of the Strike

The strike, backed by a whopping 98% of nearly 4,000 junior doctors in Wales, comes in the wake of a pay drop of almost a third in the past 15 years. The industrial action is anticipated to affect hospitals and some GP surgeries, with one health board postponing 80% of planned operations and 75% of outpatient appointments. Highly specialized treatments like neurosurgery and transplants are also expected to be impacted. Amidst this, health boards are guiding patients to use the NHS 111 Wales website to find the most suitable service for their needs.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
50 seconds ago
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
In a compassionate gesture, YSRCP Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy provided financial aid to a family in Nellore grappling with a health crisis. He handed over a cheque for Rs 80,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to Dasari Gopal to aid in the medical treatment of his son, Dasari Saikumar. Saikumar, hailing
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
5 mins ago
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
7 mins ago
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
4 mins ago
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
4 mins ago
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
5 mins ago
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
19 seconds
Nigeria's Elite Weaponize Poverty and Democracy Falters: An Inside Look with Sule Lamido
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
30 seconds
Governor Alex Otti Pledges to Rebuild Abia State Following Supreme Court Victory
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
34 seconds
Sarah Gigante's Stellar Performance Secures Win at Tour Down Under
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
35 seconds
Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ram Mandir as Devotee Post-Ceremony
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
41 seconds
Green Bay Packers' QB Jordan Love: Off-Field Heroism Goes Viral
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
45 seconds
Sarah Gigante Clinches Victory at Tour Down Under
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
50 seconds
YSRCP MP Prabhakar Reddy Provides Financial Aid for Medical Treatment to Nellore Family
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
1 min
Clark Sonnenberg Dominates Penultimate Round of Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Recent Girls' High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories
1 min
Recent Girls' High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
14 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
27 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
31 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
36 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app