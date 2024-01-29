70-Year-Old Man Lost in Jungle Found Safe: A Testament to Community Effort

In a triumphant display of community effort, 70-year-old Jambai Tuba has been found safe after a day-long ordeal in the dense jungle near Rumah Bonnie longhouse. The elder man, who had ventured into the wilderness in search of jungle produce, was discovered in a weakened state by villagers at 1:30 pm and immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Disappearance of Jambai Tuba

Jambai was part of a group of eight who had set foot into the jungle at 11 am the previous day, on a mission to forage for 'umbut', a local delicacy. However, when the group returned at 2 pm, Jambai was not amongst them. The longhouse community, recognizing his absence, immediately initiated a search, which, despite their efforts, proved unsuccessful.

A Community in Search

Upon receiving the news of Jambai's disappearance, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) promptly launched a search and rescue operation. They divided their team into five sectors, covering a 4km radius from their operations control center in their pursuit to find the missing elder. The Bomba team, coupled with the determination of the longhouse community, combed the jungle in hopes of finding Jambai.

A Happy Ending to a Worrisome Ordeal

The relentless efforts of the villagers, coupled with the meticulous operation by Bomba, bore fruit when Jambai was discovered by villagers in a weakened state. The community breathed a collective sigh of relief as the elderly man was safely transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention. The incident, while distressing, showcased the strength of the community and their unwavering determination in ensuring the safety of their fellow villager.