7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment

In a significant advancement in the fight against lymphomas, researchers have developed a fourth-generation anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, known as 7-19 CAR T cells. This advanced therapeutic approach has displayed an enhanced anti-tumor capacity compared to conventional anti-CD19 CAR T cells, marking a promising stride towards improved cancer therapies.

Unveiling the 7-19 CAR T Cells

The 7-19 CAR construct includes a CD19-specific CAR along with interleukin-7 (IL-7) and chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 19 (CCL19), designed to express under specific promoters and response elements for NFAT-dependent expression. The 7-19 CAR T cells exhibited a higher proportion of memory T cells, lower levels of inhibitory molecules, and greater resistance to apoptosis than their conventional counterparts. These cells also secreted higher levels of IL-7 and CCL19, triggering increased proliferation and enhanced migration of T cells and dendritic cells.

In Vivo Efficacy

In vivo studies conducted on a Nalm6 xenograft mouse model revealed that 7-19 CAR T cells substantially reduced lymphoma growth and improved long-term survival in comparison to controls. These findings paved the way for initiating clinical trials.

Clinical Trials: A Ray of Hope

Based on the promising preclinical findings, clinical trials were initiated, enrolling 39 patients with various lymphomas. Patients treated with a single infusion of 7-19 CAR T cells showed encouraging response rates, with most experiencing complete or partial remission. The treatment demonstrated a safety profile similar to existing anti-CD19 CAR T therapies, with no dose-limiting toxicity observed. The most common adverse events were granulocytopenia, anemia, and fever, but severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) were rare. The overall response rate stood at 79.5%, with median progression-free survival of 13 months, while overall survival has not been reached yet.

Interestingly, patient responses did not vary significantly across biological covariates, and the peak levels of IL-7 and CCL19 in patients’ plasma were associated with better clinical outcomes. These findings suggest that the 7-19 CAR T cells provide a potent and durable anti-lymphoma response in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

As the quest for effective cancer therapies continues, the 7-19 CAR T cells offer an exciting prospect in the fight against lymphomas. The promising results of the clinical trials pave the way for further research, potentially leading to a new era of personalized cancer immunotherapy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

