Health

57-Year-Old Woman’s Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
57-Year-Old Woman’s Unique New Year Resolution: A Nude Photo Shoot

In a refreshing departure from typical New Year’s resolutions, 57-year-old marketing worker from London, Polly Arrowsmith, has decided to celebrate her body and health in a unique way for 2024. Her resolution is to pose nude for a photo shoot, something she has always wished to do. This unconventional resolution, as reported by The Sun, highlights the diverse ways in which people are choosing to welcome the New Year.

Appreciating Beauty at Every Age

Arrowsmith revealed that her resolution stems from a regret of not appreciating her looks earlier in life. She recalls an old photograph taken at the age of 35, a time when she was too critical of her appearance. By posing nude for a photo shoot, she hopes to celebrate her body as it is now, and foster self-acceptance.

A Resolution Rooted in Health

More than a desire to fit into certain tight clothes, Arrowsmith’s decision is also rooted in a drive to better her health. With a fondness for sweets contributing to a pre-diabetic blood sugar level, she sees this resolution as a motivating force to maintain a healthier lifestyle. Weighing 47 kg and standing at 155 cm, she is not overweight, but she wants to tone up and improve her fitness.

‘Win-Win’ Situation

Preparing for the nude shoot, Arrowsmith anticipates, will encourage her to engage more in pilates, exercise regularly, and adopt a healthier diet. She views this as a ‘win-win’ situation — a resolution that not only empowers her to appreciate her body but also to enhance her physical health and wellbeing.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

